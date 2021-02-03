WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $836.15 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

