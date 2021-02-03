Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.