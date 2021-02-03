Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.77. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

