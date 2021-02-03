Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,263 shares of company stock worth $10,406,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

