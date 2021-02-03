Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $642.90

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $642.90 and traded as high as $721.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $714.00, with a volume of 143,717 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 642.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.