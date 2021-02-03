Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Trading Down 3.1%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

