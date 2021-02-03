World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HP by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in HP by 8,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

