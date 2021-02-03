World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

