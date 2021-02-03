Worldcore (WRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,038.28

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $134,038.28 and approximately $779.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

WRC is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.