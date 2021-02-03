Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.46 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $212.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $37,732.56 or 0.99864350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 118,220 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

