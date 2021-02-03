Wrapped NXM Price Hits $50.14 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $84.08 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $50.14 or 0.00135493 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00139353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00244412 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

