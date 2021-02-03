W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 5.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.62. 4,385,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,888,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

