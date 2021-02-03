WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $249.34. 155,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The firm has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.