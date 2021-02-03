Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WH opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

