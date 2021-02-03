Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WH opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.