X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $88,948.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $88,948.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007392 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,105,806,193 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.