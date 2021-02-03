XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

