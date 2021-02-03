Xaya (CHI) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Major Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $5,909.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,629,565 coins and its circulating supply is 45,487,438 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

