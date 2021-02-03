Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 811,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 550,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

