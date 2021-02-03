Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Decreased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.