Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $805.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

XLNX stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

