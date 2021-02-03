Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

