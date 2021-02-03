Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

