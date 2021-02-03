XIO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

