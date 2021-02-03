XMax Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $3.70 million and $335,020.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,128,667,980 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.