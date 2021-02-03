XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,447.20

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,447.20 and traded as high as $5,160.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $5,060.00, with a volume of 27,515 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £993.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,845.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,447.20.

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.