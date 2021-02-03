Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 6,464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 17,245,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.