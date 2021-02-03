Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $110,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

