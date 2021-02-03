Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 1,504,093 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.58% of Ingredion worth $188,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. 1,603,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

