Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 16,982 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $61,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

COP traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,131,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,448. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.