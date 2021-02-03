Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,663 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 397,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

