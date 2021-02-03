Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135,819 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.52% of FOX worth $262,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in FOX by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in FOX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 2,418,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

