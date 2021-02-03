Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.56% of Trecora Resources worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

