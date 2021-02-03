Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $217.59 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $217,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,039. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

