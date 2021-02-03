Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $357.15 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,941 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 4.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.80% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $357,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. 3,478,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

