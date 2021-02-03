Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $233.95. 1,237,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.