Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 16,068 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $53,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 17,418,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

