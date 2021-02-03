Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 242,614 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 1,358,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,446. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

