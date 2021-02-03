Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431,328 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of FOX worth $133,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 3,568,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,932. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

