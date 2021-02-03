Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 110,520 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,520 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.05% of Huntsman worth $169,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $8,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

