Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 25,820 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $137,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 34,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

