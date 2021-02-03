Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 35,089 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 1.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.28% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $107,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114,755.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 426,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

