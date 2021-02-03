Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 5,029 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up approximately 1.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $83,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $716,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $4,421,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.74, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

