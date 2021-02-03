Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 8,949 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises approximately 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.26% of AMERCO worth $111,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 34.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 31.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHAL traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $482.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.37. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $487.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

