Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 9,937,911 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,153,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937,911 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for approximately 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 8.10% of Macy’s worth $282,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,089,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,419,775. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

