Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.58% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 116,633 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,358. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

