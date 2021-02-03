YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

