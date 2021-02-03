Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 761,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 499,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.