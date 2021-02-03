Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 761,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 499,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

