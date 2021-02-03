Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.10

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 46733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 228,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

