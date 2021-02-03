YEE Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $71,751.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.66 or 0.04597786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019863 BTC.

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

